How Quinceañeras became a billion-dollar global industry

From big sparkly dresses, to over the top celebrations costing as much as a wedding, the quinceañera business has reportedly become a multi- billion dollar global industry

"The range could be $15-$20,000 to have a nice party," says Natali Aguilar, from Quince Dresses.

Aside from the big bucks typically spent on the celebration, it is a coming-of-age tradition in the Latino community celebrated when a teenage girl turns 15.

The celebration is deeply rooted in Catholicism, with godparents playing a key role in helping pay for the celebration. Traditionally, it includes a mass, followed by a celebration with symbolic moments, such as a teenage girl receiving her last doll, and her first pair of heels.

"Fifteen was the age when a girl was considered eligible for marriage. Putting on heels, letting go of childish things. Doing it all under the authority of the father," says Maria Josefina Saldaña, a professor of Social and Cultural Analysis at NYU.

Isis Salas celebrated her quince in September in New Jersey. She is a relative of a member of the FOX 5 NY team, and shared what the tradition means to her and her family.

"I wanted a misa (mass), and it’s more of thanking God for another chapter in my life. And for letting me get to the point of becoming a young lady," says Salas.

Over in Corona, Queens, Quince Dresses knows what it’s like to be bustling with teenage girls looking for the perfect quince dress. They have 3 stores in the Tri-State area.

"The price range for the dresses start off at $900, they can go up all the way to $2,000," said Aguilar. "I definitely see it being something that is still going to continue to grow. Especially it being so popular on social media. A lot of the girls are more interested in having a big poofy dress."

"What it means for them is a lasting memory, a lot of quinceañeras go back in their albums and see the memories," says Aguilar.