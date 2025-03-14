How ping pong is bringing hope to Parkinson patients in NYC, worldwide

The Brief Nenad Bach, a musician who once played at Woodstock, had to step away from his guitar in 2010 due to Parkinson’s disease, which affected his ability to play syncopated rhythms. After Parkinson’s disease affected his ability to play music, Bach discovered an unexpected therapy—ping pong. Now, his organization, PingPongParkinson, has expanded to 25 countries and 300 chapters, helping people with Parkinson’s improve mobility, coordination, and social engagement.



After Parkinson’s disease affected his ability to play music, Nenad Bach discovered an unexpected therapy—ping pong.

Now, his organization, PingPongParkinson, has expanded to 25 countries and 300 chapters, helping people with Parkinson’s improve mobility, coordination, and social engagement.

From a simple idea to a global movement

What we know:

Nenad Bach, a musician who once played at Woodstock, had to step away from his guitar in 2010 due to Parkinson’s disease, which affected his ability to play syncopated rhythms. One day, a friend invited him to play ping pong at a Westchester tennis facility, and after playing, he felt 50% better.

Encouraged by his improvement, Bach continued playing and, within four months, regained his ability to play syncopation on the guitar. Realizing the benefits of table tennis, he founded PingPongParkinson, a nonprofit aimed at helping others with the progressive neurological disorder that impacts movement, balance, and coordination.

Bach initially pitched his idea to Will Shortz, who was skeptical.

"I didn’t think this would be successful, but there was no harm in trying," Shortz said.

Now, eight years later, PingPongParkinson has grown into a global initiative with chapters in 25 countries and 300 locations. Participants say the activity improves hand-eye coordination, mobility, and social interactions, offering both physical and emotional benefits.

Expanding beyond Parkinson's

What they're saying:

For Sally Eckelman, the wife of Parkinson’s patient Joe Eckelman, the program has been life-changing.

"It just gives them the ability to play, and afterwards they’re all peppy, they look great, and they feel great," she said.

Sally has watched Parkinson’s take a toll on Joe, particularly his sense of humor.

"We spent 41 years joking with each other, and I noticed he’d say a joke but wouldn’t smile," she recalled.

Now, thanks to PingPongParkinson, she says Joe is smiling again and has regained a sense of joy through socializing with others who share his condition.

Even Shortz himself has experienced the benefits firsthand. After suffering a stroke a year ago, he found table tennis helped him regain his strength, making the mission of PingPongParkinson even more personal.

"What we started here in Westchester is now a worldwide movement for Parkinson’s patients," he said.

What's next:

The organization welcomes anyone who wants to play, and they also accept donations to expand their impact. Those interested in contributing can visit pingpongparkinsons.org.

As for Nenad Bach, he remains committed to the cause.

"We didn’t conquer Parkinson’s, but we conquered the fear of Parkinson’s," he said.