How one Long Island family is making sure the show goes on during lockdown

Since Zoe's freshman year of college was cut short, Andrew and Ariana are working from home and their parents, music teachers Marie and Dana are remotely teaching, the Warren family is back together - under the same roof for the first time in 8 years.

They don't only live together but they sing together.

“It's been special this is something we used to do in our childhood together and now all of us as adults have been able to come home and make music together,” Ariana said.

Dubbed The Warren Five - they perform show tunes round the piano at 8 o'clock every night live on Facebook. And like the theater, they even do a 3 o'clock matinee on Wednesday and Saturdays.

“We do this every night so people can feel hopeful,” Andrew said.

The family of musicians wanted to put a positive spin on what's been a negative time for many people. They even performed a song from Rent during our interview, saying broadway may be dark but the show must go on.

You can find The Warren Five at Facebook.com/TheWarrenFive

