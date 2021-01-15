How one LI school district is trying to keep COVID out and students in class

For the Murphy family of Huntington, getting tested for coronavirus gives them peace of mind.

"I think it’s helping to give the community confidence flag the schools are working to keep everyone safe and in the buildings," said parent Michelle Murphy

The South Huntington School District was one of the only districts to offer free COVID-19 testing after December recess.

It was time and money well spent according to Superintendent Dr. Dave Bennardo, who organized the testing for staff, students and the community to gauge the positivity rate and pinpoint those infected without spreading the virus.

"People associated with our district and families we want to take care of them so they feel comfortable coming to school," Bennardo said.

The findings - 2,208 people were tested with 741 students and 280 staff, the positivity rate was close to 4% for students and just over 2% for staff.

"We find that if one family member is positive there’s multiple positives too," said Luke Decena with OnSite Medical Solutions.

The South Huntington School District promises to bring back coronavirus testing as often as possible to keep the kids in school and ensure the safety of the community.

"Safety precautions are in place, let’s try to stretch the time until we get a vaccine," Bennardo said.

Stephanie, who is in sixth grade hopes the vaccine once widely available will allow students to go back to learning the traditional way.

"You can’t see your friends, share with a friend, have to wear a mask," she said.

It’s a sentiment shared by many who are still adjusting to the new normal even months into the school year.