How one Brooklyn boy is using his love for reading to help teach other kids online

Bryan Rumfelt is just 7-year-old, but the Brooklyn boy is spreading love and joy all around the world by reading to children over the internet.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Bryan, who loves storytime and millions of other children to try learning remotely, but during a Zoom chat with his grandmother, they came up with an idea.

“I was reading to my grandmother one day and she said ‘Hey Bryan, why don’t you read to the kids who don’t have story time?’”

And that’s how Bryan’s Book Corner got started.

Since April, the avid reader has been getting in front of the camera and reading to his followers, day after day, one book at a time.

“I like making kids and other people happy,” Bryan said.

Bryan’s Facebook page has received almost 1,000 likes so far, with hundreds of positive comments.

Bryan’s mother and father say they couldn’t be more proud.

“If it touched one child or one person who is going through a hard time during this difficult time, it was worth it, but the way it’s spreading… it’s powerful. It’s a great feeling.,” said Keith Rumfelt, Bryan’s dad.

Bryan’s family says Bryan is a child who always wants to help and give back. In 2017, he sold cookies and juice in order to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

And he has a message to all the kids who tune in to watch him read.

“I want to tell kids to keep reading so you can get smarter and better and also be kind,” Bryan said.