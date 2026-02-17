How much you need to be middle class in New York and New Jersey

article

The Brief Whether you are considered middle class changes based on where you live. In New York, middle class income starts at more than $57,000. New Jersey residents need to earn at least $69,529 to be middle class.



The definition of middle class in the United States is always evolving, and changes drastically from state to state.

With cost of living and salary as two major factors, are you considered middle class where you live?

By the numbers:

A recent study revealed the lowest income needed to be considered middle class in each state, ranging from $39,418 to $69,885 — more than a $30,000 difference!

In New York, you need to earn at least $57,213 this year, which is nearly $2,500 more than last year. The upper-middle class income range for New York is nearly double: $133,498 to $171,640.

Those numbers are even higher in New Jersey, which ranks as the second-hardest state to enter the middle class.

This year, New Jersey residents must make at least $69,529 to be considered middle class — a $3,015 increase from last year. To be upper-middle class in New Jersey, residents' income has to range from $162,235 to $208,588.

Big picture view:

Mississippi is the easiest state to be considered middle class, while Massachusetts is the hardest.

Massachusetts

Upper-middle class income range: $163,066 to $209,656

Lowest income to be middle class: $69,885

Mississippi

Upper-middle class income range: $91,975 to $118,254

Lowest income to be middle class: $39,418

Dig deeper:

The Pew Research Center defines "middle class" as earning an income between two-thirds and twice the national median income, falling between the socio-economic hierarchy of the working class and upper class.

About half of the adults in the United States considered themselves to be part of the middle class in 2022, according to a Gallup survey.