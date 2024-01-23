Adams doubles down on decision to veto City Council's 'How Many Stops Act'

Mayor Adams is doubling down on his decision to veto the City Council's "How Many Stops Act".

On Tuesday, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams led a rally from City Hall protesting Adams' veto last week.

The "How Many Stops Act" would require police to document more detailed information about their interactions with civilians.

Supporters believe the bill increases transparency, particularly in black and brown neighborhoods.

"We stand united in support of this important reform and against the Mayor's veto," Speaker Adams said.

Mayor Adams, along with critics of the bill, says it will take time away from the officers doing their jobs protecting and serving New Yorkers, which prompted his veto on Friday.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2023/11/14: Mayor Eric Adams speaks during press briefing at City Hall. The briefing was attended by Lisa Zornberg, Chief Counsel for the mayor and City Hall since it was the first time when the mayor was asked about FBI (Fe Expand

However, on Tuesday from the Blue Room, he signaled he may be willing to reconsider if the bill is amended to exclude the lowest level of officer engagement, "Level 1" encounters.

"If they had left out that term Level 1 and said here are the stops we want recorded, now you've got a conversation." — Mayor Adams

Siding with supporters, NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams told reporters that "The Level 1 are the bill. That's that. That's the bill. You have to get all of the information as simply as possible. It's the same bill you supported just a few years ago."

Firing back, however, is Lisa Zornberg, City Hall Chief Counsel, who said, "The Level 1 issue, which is the only issue that we have with this bill, is not a stop. It's not gonna provide any information about stop and frisk."

City Law states that a two-thirds City Council majority is needed to overturn a mayoral veto.

Mayor Adams stood firm and said, "When I speak to City Council members if they were able to vote with their conscience, they would not be supporting this bill. I know that their communities don't believe this."

Speaker Adams stood firm as well, saying that the City Council looks "forward to overriding it together."