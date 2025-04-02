How Long Island food rescue volunteers are turning leftovers into lifesavers

Volunteers with Food Rescue US are teaming up with restaurants and markets to combat hunger and food waste across Long Island. Using a simple app-based system, they collect and deliver surplus food directly to shelters and pantries—sometimes within minutes.

What we know:

Volunteers with Food Rescue US regularly stop by The Culinary Studio in Huntington to pick up freshly prepared meals. These meals are then delivered directly to shelters or food pantries in need.

"Whatever we make here is for them too," said Mary Spoto, owner of The Culinary Studio of Huntington.

The nonprofit works with multiple food donors, including five Panera locations on Long Island, Wegman’s, and various local farms.

"We work with five Paneras on Long Island, we work with Wegman’s, we work with local farms," said June Ingraham, Western Suffolk Co-Site Director for Food Rescue US.

How it works:

Once a food donation is ready, a post goes out on the Food Rescue US app. Volunteers then claim the "rescue" and quickly transport it.

"Within thirty minutes we’re dropping that food off to an agency," said Liz Maloney, Western Nassau Site Coordinator.

Volunteers follow a set weekly schedule with donors.

"We have a set weekly schedule with our donors to pick up on certain days and if you're available to do the rescue—you click ‘I'll do it’ and that means you have claimed the rescue," Maloney explained.

By the numbers:

According to Feeding America:

About 250,000 people on Long Island suffer from food insecurity.

79,000 of those are children.

Nationwide, 30–40% of food is wasted and ends up in landfills.

The other side:

While major donations come from food banks, smaller deliveries from Food Rescue US help round out offerings at local pantries.

"We could do everything we can because there are so many people who need food," said Nancy Seiden, VP of The Community Food Council.

The Community Food Council feeds approximately 300 families each week and is always in need of more food donors.

"It’s very rewarding and when you see the look on somebody’s face and you give them food they didn’t know they’d have—it’s really heartwarming," said Anne Sacks-Berg, Western Suffolk Co-Site Director of Food Rescue US.