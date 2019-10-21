How drones are catching criminals

One of the smallest branches of the Department of Homeland Security is made up of a little more than 1,800 people. The Air and Marine Operations may be a small group but their work with the high tech drones is changing the way law enforcement goes after wanted criminals.

The Predator drone is massive. Taller than a basketball hoop and a wingspan that is longer than the typical RV, the drone can cover and survey large square miles in short periods of time.

The unmanned aircraft is flown from a mobile unit with a pilot and aviation enforcement agent.

The agent can work the controls on the camera that allows them to zoom into areas from thousands of miles away.

The group can also be called on to assist other federal, state and local agencies.

The U.S. Marshall's office made a request last month to help find two members of their most wanted list.

Susan and Blane Barksdale were wanted for murder. The couple escaped from a prison transport van in August and had been on the run.

The team flew a drone for more than 20 hours around Gila County, Arizona.

"We were able to collect sensitive and critical information that allowed them to plan the execution phase of the capture," Jose Muriente, Air and Marine Operations Director Jose Muriente said.