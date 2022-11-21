How does your state's credit scores rank compared to others?

WalletHub compared the average credit scores of residents in each of the 50 states as of October 2022, based on TransUnion data.

The average credit score in the U.S. is 695 using the VantageScore model. That puts the average American just below the bottom of the good credit range (700). The score to ultimately strive for is at least 750, which marks the beginning of the excellent credit range.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Mississippi ranked worst in the country with an average credit score of 662. Louisiana came in 49th with an average of 668 and Alabama rounded out the bottom three with a 672 average score. Arkansas and Oklahoma came in next with 673 averages in those states.

At the top of the list was Minnesota where the average credit score is 724. New Hampshire (719), Vermont (718), Massachusetts (716), and South Dakota (715) rounded out the top 5.

More: Student loans for bad credit — here are your best options

A new study shows New York ranks 22nd in the country and New Jersey 20th when it comes to average credit scores. New York's average score is 704 while New Jersey's sits at 705.

Credit scores can affect whether a person will qualify for a loan, the amount they may be able to borrow, and the interest rates they are offered. Generally, people with better credit scores are offered lower interest rates.