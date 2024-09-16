NY ranked best state in US for teachers: Here's why

New York has been ranked the best state for teachers, according to Wallethub.

"Despite having one of the most crucial jobs in America – educating the next generation – teachers are often underpaid and underappreciated." — Chip Lupo, Wallethub analyst

"The states that make a teaching career the most rewarding are those that compensate educators well, invest heavily in educational resources, pass laws that improve school-system quality, and provide supportive conditions that lead to low turnover," Lupo said.

What makes New York the best state for teachers?

Wallethub said New York has the highest average salary for public school teachers after adjusting for the cost of living, at $82,571.

New York teachers also rank eighth for income growth potential and fifth for average pensions.

Above all, New York has the highest tenure protection in the country.

Along with directly investing in teachers, New York supports education by providing schools with ample resources.

New York leads the nation in funding per public-school student, allocating $31,839—over $4,000 more than second-place Vermont.

While higher spending doesn't always guarantee better outcomes, New York’s ranking as having the eighth-best school system in the country demonstrates its positive impact.

Top 10 best schools in the country: LIST

New York Washington Virginia Utah Maryland Illonois Georgia Florida California Indiana

Connecticut and New Jersey came in eleventh and twelfth place, according to the data.

2024 average school teacher salary in New York

According to the National Education Association (NEA) – the nation’s largest teachers union – teachers, on average, are making 5% less than they did 10 years ago.

The NEA reported the national average starting teacher salary in 2024 was $44,530, and the national average teacher salary was $69,544.

NY average teacher starting salary

New York ranks 11th in the nation with an average starting teacher salary of $49,315 for this year.

NY average teacher salary