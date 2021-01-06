How do I get the coronavirus vaccine in New Jersey?

If you are looking to get vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey you need to register on a state website.

The New Jersey Department of Health has set up a COVID-19 vaccine registration portal on the state coronavirus website.

You can reserve your spot to get a vaccine by pre-registering on the site. There are a series of questions that will determine when you are eligible to receive a vaccination.

The site also asks for insurance information.

The process takes about 10-15 minutes. The state says that your data will remain private.

The portal does not give a specific date for when you can get the vaccine but the state says it will contact you when you are able to get the shot.

The New Jersey COVID vaccine distribution plan involves breaking up the population into groups-- Category 1A, Category 1B, and Category 1C, followed by the general public.

Healthcare workers such as doctors, nurses, EMTs, along with long-term care facility and nursing home residents and staff makeup Category 1A.