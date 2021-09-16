How buying Nunbelievable cookies helps feed more than just you

The only thing better than an amazing cookie is an amazing cookie that allows you to give back. Nunbelievable is a better-for-you baked goods company on a mission. Co-founders Bryan Janeczko and Kuda Biza were inspired by Tony Robbins' story of helping a group of nuns who devoted their lives to serving those in need.

They test-launched the product two years ago in Las Vegas with Tony and presold $100,000 of cookies. Then they knew they were onto something.

Nunbelievable has a one-for-one business model — when you buy one bag of cookies, one meal is donated to someone in need. Toms shoes, Warby Parker eyewear, and Bombas socks all popularized this business model.

More than 42 million Americans struggle every day with food insecurity. So Nunbelievable has partnered with City Relief to not only add their sweet treat to a meal but also to give away a meal.

Janeczko said more and more people want to know that their dollar is making a difference. Nunbelievable is making a real impact by helping those in need.

