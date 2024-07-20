How to book the exclusive $65K Pan Am flight from NYC to Europe

Imagine stepping inside a luxury private charter with Frank Sinatra playing in the background, being greeted with a cocktail, and then seated in business class.

Imagine no more--the discontinued airline Pan American World Airways is returning to the skies for the first time in over 30 years.

The airline is offering a 12-day trip from New York City to help fliers "relive the golden days."

The flight will make stops in Bermuda, Lisbon, Portugal, Marseille, France, London, England and Foynes, Ireland.

Source: panamexperience.com

"Join us as we commemorate Pan Am's legendary service, quality, and caché in the 21st Century on an exclusive private air program aboard a luxurious modern aircraft, limited to just 50 participants," — Panam.com

Pan American World Airways

Pan Am originally went defunct in 1991 after decades of establishing itself as a luxurious flying experience.

The exclusive flight is supposed to be a flash back to its luxury flying style across the Atlantic, stopping on the original transatlantic routes Pan Am took back in the day.

"As we are becoming more accustomed to travel being a commodity, usually a way to get from point A to point B at the most economical price, we offer a reminder of the Golden Age of travel," the airline's website says.

Pan Am flight perks

The luxury flying experience includes the following:

Expedited customs (avoiding the hassle of public air terminals and commercial flights)

Privately chartered all business-class seats

Six-course meals and beverages

A "swag bag"

Pan Am flight from NYC

The flight takes off from New York City on June 27, 2025 and is limited to 50 passengers.

The all-inclusive rate comes to a whopping $65,500 which includes airfare, accommodations, "most meals and beverages" and a swag bag, the site says.

For couples, the rate is slightly reduced to $59,950.

For more information or how to book, visit the Pan Am website here.