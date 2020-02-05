How artificial intelligence is beginning to revolutionize sports

article

With The Chiefs claiming victory in Super Bowl LIV, Artificial Intelligence seems to be changing the game of sports.

A Japan-based company has already rolled out technology to predict the outcome of a soccer game in real-time with actual match footage.

Dentsu has a group of artificial intelligence innovators who dubbed the program “AI11.” The “AI Match Forecast” changes by the second with every kick and experts tell us technology artificial intelligence is on the brink of prediction, beyond the human mind's comprehension.



An "AI Coach" and a soccer team in London have already appointed the robotic coach to use information spoken to it by coaches to make tactical suggestions and even provide inspirational quotes. Even here in the U.S., the Independent Atlantic League which oversees the Somerset New Jersey Patriots, announced last year they're switching to an automated ball-strike system to replace human umpires.