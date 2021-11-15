Houston Methodist suspends privileges of doctor accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation

Houston Methodist Hospital has suspended the privileges of Dr. Mary Bowden after she spread information related to COVID-19 they called "harmful to the community."

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, an ear, nose and throat specialist who runs a private practice in River Oaks, had been granted provisional privileges at Houston Methodist Hospital within the last year.

In a series of tweets Houston Methodist Hospital says Dr. Bowden has been using her social media to express political opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine and treatments. The hospital also confirmed Dr. Bowden has never admitted a patient at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Houston Methodist one of Dr. Bowden's alleged claims saying "Despite what she posted, Houston Methodist does not and never will deny care to a patient based on vaccination status."

Dr. Bowden has gone public saying that vaccine mandates are wrong and shared about her battle to give her patients ivermectin, a controversial drug hailed as a treatment for COVID by some. Houston Methodist says Dr. Bowden is "…spreading dangerous misinformation which is not based in science."

Houston Methodist says Dr. Bowden told them she is vaccinated in accordance with their company vaccination policy.

Texas Medical Board spokesman Jarrett Schneider said in regards to the possibility of future discipline for Bowden that "the board cannot issue prospective opinions on whether an individual has violated any board rules or laws."

The Associated Press contributed to this article