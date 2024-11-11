How many House seats are still undecided? Live results

The Brief Party control in the House was still to be decided Monday, with 19 races uncalled. Republicans were leading with 214 seats to Democrats’ 203. Republicans appeared poised to win control, leading in several races and only needing four more seats to reach a 218 majority.



As of Monday morning, 19 House races were still uncalled, with Republicans only needing four more seats to keep the majority.

JUMP TO: WHICH SEATS FLIPPED? l WHICH SEATS ARE STILL UNDECIDED?

As of 7:30 a.m. ET, Democrats had 203 seats to Republicans’ 214. A party needs 218 seats for a majority.

Live 2024 House election results

If you're having trouble viewing the map below, click HERE.

If Republicans keep the House majority, that would give the GOP control of all three branches of government. Senate control has already been decided – flipping away from the Democrats – and a presidential victory has been called for Donald Trump.

Here is a brief look at what seats have already flipped, and what’s left to be called:

So far, Republicans have flipped and picked up three seats, according to race calls made by The Associated Press. All were from key battleground states.

The flips were Tom Barrett in Michigan’s 7th District, and Ryan Mackenzie and Robert Bresnahan in Pennsylvania’s 7th and 8th Districts, respectively.

As of Monday morning, 19 races for House seats were still left to be called.

JUMP TO: CALIFORNIA l ARIZONA l ALASKA l COLORADO l IOWA l LOUISIANA l MAINE l OHIO l OREGON l WASHINGTON

The majority of the races are in California, with others in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Louisiana, Iowa, Ohio, Maine and two in Arizona.

Full balance of power results

Republicans only need four more seats to win a majority, and were leading Monday in 9 of the races that remain to be called. Here are the races in question:

House seats for 10 races in California are yet to be called: districts 9, 13, 21, 22, 27, 39, 41, 45, 47 and 49.

Republicans are leading in four of those races (Districts 13, 22, 41 and 45), with Democrats leading in the remaining six.

One lead is notable for Democratic candidate George Whitesides in District 27. If he comes out on top, that would be a previously-Republican seat flipped for Democrats.

The Associated Press reports 80% of the vote on average has been counted across the state.

Only one House seat remained up for grabs early Monday from the swing state of Arizona, which, overall, was finally called for Donald Trump over the weekend.

The seat in District 1 was still undecided, with an incumbent Republican candidate leading by less than 1%, according to the AP. .

The only district in Alaska was yet to be called Monday, District 1.

This seat seems likely to be another that could flip red, as Democratic incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola is trailing Republican Nick Begich.

Colorado’s seat in District 8 remained undecided early Monday, with Republican candidate Gabe Evans leading over the Democratic incumbent, Yadira Caraveo.

If Evans wins, this would be another seat flipped for the GOP.

The seat in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District is still up for grabs, with the incumbent GOP candidate leading.

The seat in Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District is still undecided, with one of the Democratic candidates leading.

The seat in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District was still not called, with the incumbent Democrat Jared Golden leading just slightly early Monday.

Democratic incumbent Marcy Kaptur was leading in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District on Monday.

One seat in Oregon is yet to be determined, in the state’s 5th Congressional District.

Democratic candidate Janelle Bynum was leading against the incumbent GOP, Lori Chavez-DeRemer. If Bynum pulls out a win, this would be a seat flipped for the Democrats.

Washington’s remaining seat is guaranteed to go to Republicans, as both candidates were in the GOP. The incumbent candidate was leading.