Latest House election results: Which seats will be decided next?

Control over the U.S. House of Representatives was still hanging in the balance this week, with fewer than 20 races left to be called.

A party needs 218 seats for a majority.

Current House election results

If Republicans keep the House majority, that would give the party control of all three branches of government after the GOP won control of the U.S. Senate and Donald Trump won the presidential election.

Meanwhile, even as final election results are still being tallied, House and Senate leaders were set to hold internal party elections this week for their own jobs.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who appeared on the cusp of keeping a slim majority hold of the chamber, was set to assemble his leadership team early Tuesday on the Capitol steps for a victory lap and agenda-setting.

In the Senate, where Republicans seized power from Democrats on election night, three Republican senators who are vying to become the new GOP leader to replace the outgoing Mitch McConnell.

Which House seats flipped?

Republicans have flipped and picked up at least three seats, according to race calls made by the Associated Press. All were from key battleground states. The flips were Tom Barrett in Michigan’s 7th District, and Ryan Mackenzie and Robert Bresnahan in Pennsylvania’s 7th and 8th Districts, respectively.

In Colorado's 8th Congressional District, Republican Gabe Evans ousted incumbent Yadira Caraveo, flipping yet another House seat.

Full balance of power results

On the flip side, Democrats have flipped at least one seat so far, with Monday’s win in Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District going to Democrat Cleo Fields.

Which House seats are still undecided?

As of Tuesday, 14 races for House seats were still left to be called. Most of those races were in California, with others in Alaska, Oregon, Arizona, Iowa, Ohio and Maine.

Republicans only need four more seats to win a majority, and were leading in 9 of the races that remain to be called.

House seats for 8 races in California are yet to be called: Districts 9, 13, 21, 41, 45, 47 and 49.

As of Tuesday, Republicans were leading in three of those races (Districts 13, 41 and 45), with Democrats leading in the remaining four.

One lead is notable for Democratic candidate George Whitesides in District 27. Whitesides won a tough race to unseat Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia in California’s 27th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race for Whitesides on Tuesday evening.

The Associated Press reports 76% of the vote on average has been counted across the state.

The only District 1 in Alaska was yet to be called on Tuesday. The seat seemed likely to be another that could flip red, as Democratic incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola was trailing Republican Nick Begich.

Only one House seat remained up for grabs on Tuesday from the swing state of Arizona, which, overall, was finally called for Donald Trump over the weekend.

The seat in District 6 was still undecided, with an incumbent Republican candidate leading by 1%, according to the AP.

The seat in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District is still up for grabs, with the incumbent GOP candidate leading.

The seat in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District was still not called, with the incumbent Democrat Jared Golden leading just slightly on Tuesday.

Democratic incumbent Marcy Kaptur was leading in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District on Tuesday.

One seat in Oregon was yet to be determined in the state’s 5th Congressional District.

Democratic candidate Janelle Bynum was leading against the incumbent GOP, Lori Chavez-DeRemer. If Bynum pulls out a win, this would be a seat flipped for the Democrats.