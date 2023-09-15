AOC, House Democrats' migrant crisis tour interrupted by protesters outside Roosevelt Hotel

Chaos erupted outside the Roosevelt Hotel, which is currently serving as a migrant intake center when 12 House Democrats tried to hold a press conference to speak about the migrant crisis.

The Congressional representatives from New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Illinois – including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez – were all taking a tour of the center and were there to weigh in on the migrant crisis.

But protestors drowned them out and forced them to return inside.

Chanting "go back to your country," protestors with megaphones yelled at the migrants and House Democrats.

Related article

More than 113,000 migrants have passed through NYC since last spring, with nearly 60,000 migrants still currently in the city’s care.

The White House has repeatedly said that the solutions to this crisis lies with Congress, and it’s up to them to pass meaningful immigration reform.

But it is unlikely that Democrats and Republicans would be able to come together on a bipartisan agreement to make real policy changes in the near future.

However, Democrats argue that there are things the Biden administration can do on their own.

Before she was drowned out, Rep. Ocasio Cortez said that they would like to see three things:

Increased federal resources to the city Sped up work authorization An extension of immigration parole so migrants from at least 11 different countries can start working immediately when they arrive

Since they were unable to take questions, it’s unclear if these representatives will be touring more shelter sites in the city.