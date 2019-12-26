Hours after Christmas message, Trump insults Pelosi and Democrats

If there was any Christmas truce between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, it didn't last long.

The president went so far Thursday morning as to suggest Pelosi should face a primary challenge, as he called her San Francisco district "filthy" and "dirty" and said she should focus on cleaning it up.

"A primary for N?" he wondered.

The president tore into House Democrats overnight and into the morning over their handling of the impeachment process, calling them "hypocrites" and "liars" for allegedly seeking concessions in the Senate that Republicans were not afforded in the House -- and for hitting pause on impeachment after stressing the national security urgency of it all.

Wednesday night, Trump blasted Democrats for making the demands for witnesses, after House Judiciary Republicans were denied the opportunity to hold a hearing prior to an impeachment vote.

"Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States?" Trump tweeted, adding, "Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren't allowed to have in the House."

