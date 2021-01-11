Hotel worker slashed after offering man bottle of water

The NYPD wants to find the man who slashed a hotel worker in Queens after he offered the suspect a bottle of water.

Video of the assault at La Quinta on Saturday at 6:15 a.m. show the 33-year-old employee come out from behind an enclosed reception and hand the bottle to the suspect. The man takes the bottle and then suddenly lunges at the worker slashing his with a knife in the left ear and both hands, according to cops.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The suspect fled the scene.

The victim was treated at Elmhurst Hospital.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the vicious assault, contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following:

Advertisement

NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or by submitting tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.