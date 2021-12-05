Hotel worker dies after falling out of window in Suffolk County

article

A man has died after falling out of a window at a Suffolk County hotel on Saturday night.

According to authorities, David Lerner, 41, of Holbrook, was working at the Hyatt Regency Long Island in Hauppauge at around 7:30 p.m. when he fell from a window on the building's upper floors.

EMS took Lerner to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of Lerner's fall is still unknown and the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were investigating.

Advertisement