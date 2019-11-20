Hotel spreads Christmas cheer with decked-out Buddy the Elf-themed suite

"The best way to spread Christmas cheer" is by living out your own "Elf"-themed adventure.

Club Wyndham Midtown 45 in Manhattan is bringing the magic to life with their exclusive Buddy the Elf-themed hotel suite.

The "Elf" suite was inspired by the classic 2003 New Line Cinema film starring Will Ferrell. The vision was brought to life in partnership with Warner Bros. to replicate Buddy’s most iconic decorations.

The full suite includes hundreds of paper snowflakes, toys to test like an Elf, a giant Christmas tree, a Lego replica of the Empire State Building and Buddy’s favorite meal – spaghetti and marshmallows.

“Every detail of this 'Elf'-inspired suite was designed to put families in awe from the moment they walk in,” chief brand officer for Wyndham Destinations Noah Brodsky said. “Visiting New York City during the holidays is at the top of many travelers’ bucket list, and Club Wyndham wants to help our owners check that list off in a spectacular way.”

The room fits four guests and costs $399 per night and will be available for Club Wyndham club owners to reserve from Dec. 2 to Dec. 26.

Guests are encouraged to live out their own New York City adventure and will be given complimentary admission to the Empire State Building and Rockefeller Center with their stay.

