Hot cheetos meet lebanese-mexican fusion at Fatima's Grill in Brooklyn

Fatima’s Grill in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn is a place where Lebanese and Mexican intersect.

The fusion dishes on the lengthy menu have one thing in common which is you can add hot Cheetos to everything. The dishes are popular on social media.

"We saw it on TikTok and noticed they were franchising," said Hamdi Popinara. He and his business partner, Abdul Tariq, who is also his best friend, opened up shop a few months ago.

The franchise has its roots on the West Cost, gaining its popularity in Los Angeles.

"The locals have been very welcoming, but a lot of people do travel to come here." — Hamdi Popinara

He told Fox 5 business is good here in New York City.