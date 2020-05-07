Hospital staff cheers for coronavirus patient discharged after 44 days

A coronavirus patient admitted to St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage was released on Tuesday, May 5, after spending 44 days at the hospital.

Danny Wong, 43, was admitted on March 22 after having a fever, cough, and shortness of breath for three days. The hospital said his breathing quickly deteriorated and he was placed on a ventilator.

Wong spent 38 days on a ventilator and was finally discharged after 44 days.

Video released by the hospital shows the health care staff clapping and cheering for Wong as he was wheeled through the halls to be discharged. The hospital said Wong will now be treated at a rehabilitation facility.