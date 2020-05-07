Expand / Collapse search

Hospital staff cheers for coronavirus patient discharged after 44 days

Published 
Coronavirus
Storyful

COVID patient discharged after 6 weeks

Danny Wong spent 44 days at St. Joseph Hospital on Long Island. Most of that time he was on a ventilator. Now he has made a big step to going home. (Video from St. Joseph Hospital via Storyful)

BETHPAGE, N.Y. - A coronavirus patient admitted to St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage was released on Tuesday, May 5, after spending 44 days at the hospital.

Danny Wong, 43, was admitted on March 22 after having a fever, cough, and shortness of breath for three days. The hospital said his breathing quickly deteriorated and he was placed on a ventilator.

Wong spent 38 days on a ventilator and was finally discharged after 44 days.

Video released by the hospital shows the health care staff clapping and cheering for Wong as he was wheeled through the halls to be discharged. The hospital said Wong will now be treated at a rehabilitation facility.

————

————