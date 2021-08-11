Horse trailer overturns on the Belt Parkway

A trailer carrying two horses overturned during a collision on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning causing significant delays.

Video from Citizen App showed the trailer on its side on the westbound lanes near Coney Island Avenue. Police and emergency responders surrounded the trailer.

The horses could be seen several feet behind with their handlers.

There were no injuries reported. The horses were walked to the next exit.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Advertisement

Traffic eased more than an hour after the trailer was cleared.