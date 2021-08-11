Expand / Collapse search
Horse trailer overturns on the Belt Parkway

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Sheepshead Bay
FOX 5 NY

Horse trailer overturns on Belt

Two horses aboard a trailer were not injured when their trailer overturned on the Belt Parkway. Courtesy: Citizen

NEW YORK - A trailer carrying two horses overturned during a collision on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning causing significant delays.

Video from Citizen App showed the trailer on its side on the westbound lanes near Coney Island Avenue. Police and emergency responders surrounded the trailer.

The horses could be seen several feet behind with their handlers.

There were no injuries reported. The horses were walked to the next exit.

Traffic eased more than an hour after the trailer was cleared.