Hope Solo busted for alleged DWI, TMZ reports

Hope Solo, the former goalie for US Women’s National Team, was allegedly arrested for alleged DWI in North Carolina on Thursday with her two children in the car.

Police told TMZ that Solo, 40, was taken into custody in the parking lot of a Walmart in Winston-Salem, and processed in the Forsyth County jail.

TMZ reported that Solo was booked for impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse.

Rich Nichols, who represents Hope Solo, told TMZ Sports " "On the advice of counsel, Hope can't speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges."

The former soccer star has faced run-ins with the law before. In 2014, Solo tried to avoid a trial on misdemeanor domestic violence charges after an incident at her sister's home, when the was accused of being intoxicated and assaulting her sister and 17-year-old nephew. Solo said she was a victim in the altercation. Earlier this year, an appeals court in Washington state rejected Solo's request to avoid trial, FOX11 Los Angeles reported.