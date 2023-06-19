Honoring freedom: Thousands flock to Juneteenth celebrations across Tri-State

Juneteenth events took over the Tri-state area Monday to celebrate the federal holiday for the second time since it was signed into law in 2021.

Paterson, New Jersey kicked off their celebrations by raising the Juneteenth Flag, a symbolic gesture honoring the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

The holiday originated in Texas where Union Army Major General Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for enslaved people on June 19, 1865.

In New York City, the City Park Foundation's Summer Stage Event went live from Central Park, celebrating hip-hop's 50th anniversary.

Also, in celebration of Juneteenth, James Lane performed a special preview of his one-man show "Triple Threat" in honor of black creators.

The National Dance Institute held its 2023 event of the year celebrating the life of poet and phenomenal woman Dr. Maya Angelou.

"I’m proud to say tonight that we’re sold out. It’s amazing to have all of our dancers and all of our families to come see the performance," said Jermaine Jones, the executive director.

Whether it was through dancing or musical performance or the raising of the Juneteenth flag, the Tri-state didn’t lack in any aspect of the celebration.