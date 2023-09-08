Honoring 9/11 heroes: City Dept. of Correction's annual service on Rikers Island

The City Department of Correction holding its annual service to remember the innocent souls killed on 9/11 on Rikers Island.

Toussaint Boyd is a retired 25-year veteran. He was part of the convoy of correction officers who responded to Ground Zero.

"Hearing cries of some of the souls trapped inside the wreckage."

First responders could not use heavy equipment on the unstable twisted pile of steel, so they formed human chains to try to rescue survivors.

"Imagine being able to hear cries for help, but have no way of getting to them."

Historically, we have heard first-hand accounts from many city agency first responders, but not from the city's correction officers. That is, until now. A new book titled "Bold Responders: Voices from NYC Department of Correction’s Response to 9/11", brings to life their heroic acts and the stories of those who have struggled with 9/11-related illnesses.

Brenda Persons spent 19 years with the Department of Correction before retiring.

"I am impacted with injuries that are thank God stable right now at present, but I do remember, and I will never forget what this day looked like on the anniversary of September 11th, 2001."

The FDNY has suffered the largest number of deaths of any city agency.

Andrew Ansbro is the President of the FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association. "The numbers are staggering."

343 firefighters died on 9/11.

Since then, 341 have died from 9/11 related illnesses.

"There are many families that are still suffering from 9/11. There are many that are caring for loved ones that are sick and dying from the toxins they were exposed to. For them, 9/11 is every day."

FDNY unions say so far this year they have attended about 40 funerals.