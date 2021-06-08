Hong Kong parking space sells for record $1.3 million

article

This should make the car insurance look cheap.

A single parking space in Hong Kong has sold for a record $1.3 million.

The stall is located within a luxury development on Mount Nicholson that has a view of downtown across Victoria Bay, the BBC reported. A home in the area was recently rented for $210,000 per month.

The reported price for the parking space eclipses a previous high of $969,000 that was paid for a spot in a downtown office building in 2019.

Hong Kong's real estate market is one of the world's hottest with average prices rising 200 percent over the past decade to $1,987 per square foot, which is double the average in London, according to the Financial Times.

