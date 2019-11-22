Homicide investigation launched into toddler's death

The NYPD is investigating the death of a one-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in his Brooklyn apartment.

On Tuesay at about 10 a.m., police responded to a 911 call about the unconcious boy at his home at 560 Winthrop Street in East Flatbush.

EMS rushed him to nearby Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday, cops announced Aidenn Joyette's death was being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests had been made.