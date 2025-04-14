Homeowners sue Long Island hospital over damage they say was caused by construction vibrations

More than 30 homeowners in West Islip are suing Good Samaritan Hospital, claiming vibrations from a nearby construction project damaged their homes, left walls cracked, and made their properties nearly uninhabitable.

What we know:

Neighbors say ongoing construction at Good Samaritan hospital has shaken their homes so badly that, at times, it was mistaken for an earthquake.

A cell phone video taken by the Roth family shows pictures on their wall shaking.

The Roth family and more than 30 other homeowners are suing the hospital, claiming the damage — including foundational cracks, crumbling steps, and shifted windows — was caused by intense vibrations and shockwaves from the hospital construction site.

According to their attorneys, engineers inspected the homes and found consistent damage patterns. They estimate repairs will cost at least $10 million.

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 5, Catholic Health — the hospital system that oversees Good Samaritan Hospital and is named in the lawsuit — said they have "taken proactive steps to keep residents informed and address concerns."

They deny that the damage is linked to their construction work and instead attribute the issues to a FEMA-funded flood resiliency project.