Homelessness on the rise among NYC public school students: Report

A staggering 146,000 New York City public school students experienced homelessness during the last school year, according to newly released data from the State Education Department.

That figure represents one in eight students and marks a 23% increase compared to the previous year, driven in part by an influx of migrant families.

"It's definitely alarming," said Will Watts, Deputy Executive Director for Advocacy at the Coalition for the Homeless.

Advocates for Children of New York, which analyzed the data, say that the root causes of the crisis include a lack of affordable housing, domestic violence, and the growing number of immigrants entering the city. J

Jennifer Pringle, Director of Project LIT at Advocates for Children, explained, "We know that the lack of affordable housing, domestic violence, as well as immigrants coming to New York City are all the causes for families entering shelter."

Experts say homelessness has profound effects on students’ education, and having to regularly change schools can disrupt learning and social bonds, leading to long-term consequences. They stress the need for affordable housing solutions targeted at low-income families.

Immediate steps, such as placing shelters closer to schools to reduce commute times for students, could also help mitigate the impact.

The NYC Department of Homeless Services told FOX 5 that they are working diligently with the public school system to minimize educational disruptions for the families that are in their care.