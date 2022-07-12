NYC homeless stabbings: Suspect wanted in 3 separate attacks

Three homeless men were stabbed in separate attacks across Manhattan. Police were searching for a suspect.

On July 5 at about 3:09 a.m., the suspect approached a 34-year-old man lying on a bench on the Henry Hudson River Parkway in Greenwich Village and took out a sharp object and stabbed the man in the stomach. The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he died.

The suspect fled northbound on foot.

Surveillance video showed the man riding a Citi Bike a short time later.

On July 8 at about 10 p.m., a 59-year-old man was lying on a bench at Madison Avenue and East 49th Street when he was stabbed in the stomach. He was taken to NY Presbyterian in stable condition.

On July 11 at about 3:30 a.m., a 28-year-old man lying inside Stanley Isaac Playground on the Upper East Side was stabbed in the stomach. He was taken to Metropolitan Hospital in stable condition.



