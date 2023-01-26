Homeless senior citizen dies after beating in NYC

article

A homeless senior citizen was beaten so badly in East Harlem that he later died in the hospital.

The NYPD now is looking for any information to help them solve the case.

Edgardo Rodriguez was found beaten in the early morning hours of May 24, 2022, in the rear of the Taft NYCHA Development located at 70 East 115 Street.

He had trauma across his face and body. EMS him to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition. He was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital for further medical care.

Rodriguez died on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. He had turned 67 years old in the hospital.

The New York City Police Department says a group of males had approached Rodriguez and began physically assaulting him for an unknown reason. They took off and have not been caught.

They released a photo of Edgardo Rodriguez on Thursday.



Anyone with information about the beating is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).