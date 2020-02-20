Homeless outreach program in Penn Station temporarily shuttered

The nonprofit Bowery Residents Committee has operated in coordination with Amtrak and the MTA to operate an office and assist homeless individuals inside Penn Station.

However, the office has been closed temporarily after an audit by State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli found that the BRC was not doing the outreach it was hired to do. That includes putting a “Closed” sign on its officer door while employees were inside and homeless individuals were outside seeking assistance.

In a follow-up audit, the MTA said it was taking steps to oversee the BRC’s work, while Amtrak says that repairs are being made to the entrance of the office and that it will reopen once they are finished.

The BRC did not respond to a request for comment from FOX 5 NY.