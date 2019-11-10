Homeless man fatally stabbed at NYC shelter

Police say a homeless man was fatally stabbed and another homeless man injured in a brawl at a shelter on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

The New York Police Department says officers responded to a shelter on West 83rd Street around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police found Geronal Washington, 22, unresponsive on the third floor with multiple stab wounds, and a 36-year-old man with a stab wound to his chest on the first floor of the shelter.

Washington was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 36-year-old man was in stable condition. He was in custody with charges pending.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.