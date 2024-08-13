Homeless man arrested for sexual assault on Upper East Side

A homeless man has been arrested after sexually assaulting a woman on the Upper East Side near Gracie Mansion, police said.

On Tuesday, police identified the man as 30-year-old Quincy Burks.

When officials arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman who said she had been sexually assaulted.

A witness told police they heard screams around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, stopped Burks in the act, and chased them away from the scene.

Police said an Upper East Side doorman heard a young woman crying for help. As he rushed to her, he saw Burks.

"I saw this man just running up towards York. I tried to tell him, stop or who are you, but he just kept running," the doorman said.

Investigators say the 19-year-old woman did not know Burks.

"From what she said, the guy tried to put his hands down her pants. It was just really sad," the doorman said.

The woman was allegedly grabbed from behind, dragged, and sexually assaulted near 90th Street and York, blocks away from Gracie Mansion.

Burks fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Burks has been charged with sexual abuse and forcible touching.