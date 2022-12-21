Homeless man arrested in fatal stabbing at NYC parking garage

A homeless man has been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in front of a Hell’s Kitchen parking garage, according to the NYPD.

Police say the stabbing happened just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2022, at 350 West 42 St. 24-year-old Carlos Rosario of Brooklyn was found with a stab wound to his torso.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 35-year-old John Wright. He faces murder and weapons charges.

Police said the pair had some sort of argument before the stabbing. The victim died at NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue.