Expand / Collapse search

Homeless man arrested in fatal stabbing at NYC parking garage

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Hell's Kitchen
FOX 5 NY

Man fatally stabbed near Hell’s Kitchen parking garage

A 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed Tuesday night after a verbal dispute with another man in front of a Hell’s Kitchen parking garage, the NYPD says.

NEW YORK - A homeless man has been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in front of a Hell’s Kitchen parking garage, according to the NYPD.

Police say the stabbing happened just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2022, at 350 West 42 St. 24-year-old Carlos Rosario of Brooklyn was found with a stab wound to his torso.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 35-year-old John Wright.  He faces murder and weapons charges.

Police said the pair had some sort of argument before the stabbing.  The victim died at NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue.