Man fatally stabbed near Hell’s Kitchen parking garage following argument

A 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed Tuesday night following a verbal dispute with another man in front of a Hell’s Kitchen parking garage, according to the New York City Police Department.

Police say the stabbing happened just after 11 p.m. at 350 West 42 St. The victim was found with a stab wound to his torso.

EMS transported him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed the victim was engaged in a verbal dispute with the unknown man, which escalated and led to the victim being stabbed.

There are no arrests at this time. The identification of the victim is pending proper family notification.