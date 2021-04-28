Homeless couple pitches tent on street in Manhattan

A tent pitched in the middle of the Upper West Side is reportedly housing a homeless couple who has remained there for several days.

The orange tent was set up in a street divider at the intersection of West 86th Street and Broadway.

On Tuesday, the couple told the NY Post that "people love us" but residents the paper spoke with were furious and pointed to another sign of the city's decline.

FOX 5 NY captured video of the tent still up as of Wednesday morning.

The Post identified the pair as Amber,33, and her partner, Devonte, 28. A third roommate stays with the couple.

NYPD officers were also spotted checking out the tent but not removing the couple, added the paper.

"This is extreme!" said Sally Richardson, 77. "It’s getting close to the 1970s."

"But back then, I was never afraid to take the subway," Richardson said. "Today, I’m worried about being pushed or slashed."

The couple told the Post they have been living there for one month.