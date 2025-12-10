Homeland Security launches first-of-its-kind NYC task force: Details

article

Federal officials formally launched a first-of-its-kind Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) in New York on Wednesday, unveiling a sweeping multiagency partnership designed to "target transnational criminal organizations and bolster public safety."

The announcement came during an afternoon press conference led by Homeland Security Investigations.

Officials said the new Homeland Security task force is being created in direct response to what they called a growing and increasingly violent threat from transnational criminal organizations.

"This new team was created as a deliberate response to the growing threat posed by transnational criminal enterprises and foreign terrorist organizations," one official said.

Who is part of the HSTF?

Officials say the new HSTF will be co-led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the FBI, with "significant collaboration and coordination" from the U.S. attorney’s offices in both the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York.

The U.S. attorney’s offices for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, along with nearly every major federal, state and local law enforcement agency in the state, are participating.

They noted that the task force was first announced by President Donald Trump in October as part of a national rollout of Homeland Security task forces around the country.

How will this affect ICE in NYC?

While the task force is distinct from immigration enforcement, it brings together agencies that often intersect with ICE and the NYPD, especially in operations related to drug trafficking and organized crime. ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations, the investigative arm separate from immigration arrests, will co-lead the effort with the FBI.

Leaders stressed that NYPD officers will remain key partners, with several recent operations involving the NYPD, DEA and HSI working side by side.

The backstory:

The announcement comes days after Mamdani posted a video to social media reminding immigrant New Yorkers of their rights when interacting with federal immigration officers. In the video, he vowed to protect the city’s 3 million immigrants and urged residents to remain aware of their legal rights when confronted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"We can all stand up to ICE if you know your rights," Mamdani said, explaining that people in the U.S. can refuse to speak to agents, record interactions without interference and bar agents from entering private spaces unless they present a judicial warrant.

Mamdani, who will be sworn in as mayor on Jan. 1, has pledged to counter aggressive federal immigration enforcement.

What's next:

Wednesday's announcement of the Homeland Security task force is expected to raise questions about how the new federal-state partnership will interact with New York City’s approach to immigrant protections.