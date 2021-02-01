Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
7
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM EST until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 AM EST, Kings County (Brooklyn), Richmond County (Staten Is.)
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM EST until TUE 3:00 AM EST, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Sullivan County, Western Ulster County
Coastal Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County

Holly-... what? Pranksters alter iconic Hollywood sign, 6 in custody

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
News
FOX 11 Los Angeles

Pranksters alter iconic Hollywood sign

A group of unknown pranksters altered the iconic Hollywood sign.

LOS ANGELES - Videos and photos shared on social media show the iconic Hollywood sign being altered once again.

On Monday, an Instagram user @amynichols_1 shared a photo on social media showing the Hollywood altered to read, "Hollyboob."

As of Monday evening, the suspect(s)' identities have not been released. An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department told FOX 11 that six people were arrested in connection with the prank.

LAPD was told the suspects were trying to raise awareness for breast cancer. Their arrests come months after Breast Cancer Awareness Month ended, which takes place every October.

This is far from the first time the Hollywood sign has been altered or vandalized. Back in 2017, the iconic sign made national headlines after someone changed it to read "Hollyweed."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hollywood sign could get added security after New Year's prank

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.