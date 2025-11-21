These 2 NYC holiday markets were ranked best in the world

The Brief Christmas Tree World has revealed the Christmas markets that are most searched online, and two can be found in the city. Both markets also ranked in the top 10 best Christmas markets worldwide.



Two of the most searched Christmas markets in the world are in New York City. Have you been to either?

Top 10 most searched Christmas markets

What we know:

Christmas Tree World has revealed the Christmas markets that are most searched online, and two can be found in the city.

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland – London, U.K. Bryant Park Winter Village – New York City, U.S. Edinburgh Christmas Market – Edinburgh, U.K. Christkindlesmarkt – Nuremberg, Germany Christkindlmarket – Chicago, U.S. Union Square Holiday Market – New York City, U.S. York St. Nicholas Fair – York, U.K. Manchester Christmas Markets – Manchester, U.K. Vienna Christmas World – Vienna, Austria Old Town Square Christmas Market – Prague, Czech Republic

Annual searches for Bryant Park's holiday market reached over 1.5 million – Union Square's market exceeded 750,000 annual searches, in contrast.

Both markets also ranked in the top 10 best Christmas markets worldwide.

Bryant Park Winter Village

What you can do:

Bryant Park's holiday market is already open to the public. Opening hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the weekends.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Shoppers at the Bryant Park Winter Village Holiday Market in New York, US, on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. US retail sales unexpectedly picked up in November as lower gasoline prices allowed consumers to spend more to kick off the holiday shopping season. Photographer: Eilon Paz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

There are also several other activities available to patrons, including ice skating or renting a private "cozy igloo."

Union Square Holiday Market

Unlike Bryant Park's market, the Union Square Holiday Market closes before Christmas Day.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: People stroll down the Union Square holiday market on November 13, 2025 in New York city. The annual Union Square Holiday Market returns this winter season, following a series of holiday markets hosted by Urbanspace. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Opening hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Patrons can also make a reservation at Herald Haus and Bar, a holiday bar located in the market.