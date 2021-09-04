Hold the toppings! National Cheese Pizza Day falls on Sept. 5

article

If you need an excuse to get a cheese pizza tomorrow, here's one: September 5 is National Cheese Pizza Day!

It's a day set aside to encourage people to hold the toppings and enjoy pizza at its most basic.

Culinary authorities say nothing can beat the happiness of holding a gently folded, single slice of plain cheese pizza.

A lot of people must agree, as every year, more than 2 billion pounds of pizza cheese is produced in the United States alone.

And if you can't live without toppings, remember that National Pizza Day is February 9. On that day,e everyone gets to enjoy their favorite style of pizza.

