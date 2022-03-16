Hofstra hosts first in-person job fair since beginning of pandemic

After two years of mandates, restrictions, and virtual job interviews Hofstra University in Nassau County held its first in-person career fair on Wednesday since the pandemic.

"It’s amazing," said Arthur Silva Pimenta a senior Who has only attended virtual job fairs so far. "I have to say that in-person it’s just so much better, you see the person's facial expression you actually feel more human speaking to someone right in front of you," he said, a sentiment echoed by fellow students.

More than 400 Hofstra students registered for Wednesday's career fair, numbers university officials say they haven’t seen even before the pandemic.

"The in-person job fair is very important, especially because it increases the student's enthusiasm, motivation, participation and the numbers that we have for virtual fairs were not as large," said Darlene Johnson, Director of External Relations for the Hofstra Center for Career Design & Development.

114 employers from a variety of industries were present, giving students seeking a job or internship an opportunity to talk one-on-one with potential bosses.

Hofstra says it’s the only university in the metro region doing an in-person job fair this spring.