Test-takers told to continue while student goes into cardiac arrest during Bar Exam

One test-taker went into cardiac arrest while taking the New York State Bar Exam at Hofstra University – the other test-takers were told to continue working.

‘Students around her… weren’t allowed to move'

What we know:

One Hofstra graduate who was one of the test-takers in the room spoke to FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg about the incident. The graduate spoke under the condition of anonymity, fearing she may be penalized for speaking out.

"I saw her lying on the ground," the graduate told Goldberg. "We weren't allowed to say anything, and even students around her had to continue sitting in their seats, and weren't allowed to move."

Many other test-takers went to Reddit to vent their frustrations over the situation and how it was handled.

What they're saying:

Licensed Clinical Social Worker Jaimee Steerman says, "There’s no question it’ll have an impact on the students and their scores and their outlook on their careers."

Trial attorney Imran Ansari told Goldberg that he wouldn't be surprised if some of these test-takers demand to take the exam again if they fail.

Hostra University confirmed that the university was merely the site of the exam – the New York State Board of Law Examiners administers the exam. The university also added that public safety officers immediately provided care until paramedics arrived and took the test-taker to the hospital.

The other side:

The New York Board of Law Examiners provided this statement regarding the incident:

"As soon as the exam ended the proctors collected the exams and the candidates were dismissed from the room so that EMTs could provide the needed medical care to the candidate…. The Board is gathering information, including which candidates may have been impacted by the event, and it will carefully review the information and will formulate an appropriate response in due course."