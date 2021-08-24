Expand / Collapse search
Hochul announces COVID-19 pandemic mandates for schools

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New York
FOX 5 NY

Hochul on fighting COVID in schools

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is directing all schools to implement universal mask-wearing and require all teachers and staff to either be fully vaccinated or get tested weekly.

NEW YORK - On her first day in office, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is mandating universal mask-wearing in schools and requiring all teachers and school workers to either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly.

The New York governor said her top priority in the fight against the coronavirus is getting children back to school and making sure they can learn and be safe. 

"We need to require vaccinations for all school personnel with an option to test out weekly — at least for now," Hochul said. "New York is launching a back-to-school COVID-19 testing program to make testing for students and staff widely available and convenient."

The governor said that for months she has been consulting with parents, teachers, school boards, superintendents, and elected officials about the challenges that families and schools face amid the pandemic. 

RELATED: NYC teachers, staff required to get COVID vaccine with no opt-out option

"I'm also newly directing the Department of Health to institute universal masking for anyone entering our schools," Hochul said. "Later this week, I'll announce a series of school-related policies that will be concise and consistent, giving the school districts what they have been asking for."

