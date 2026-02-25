See the soon-to-be 55-story American Express building at World Trade

article

The Brief American Express plans a 55-story, nearly 2 million-square-foot headquarters at 2 World Trade Center, completing the final commercial tower on the 16-acre campus with a target opening in 2031. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2026, creating more than 2,000 union construction jobs and 3,200 total jobs, with an estimated $5.9 billion boost to New York City’s economy. The fully electric tower will house up to 10,000 employees and include flexible workspaces, smart-building technology, and more than an acre of outdoor terraces and gardens.



Another skyscraper is set to rise over Lower Manhattan, promising to bring thousands of new jobs with it.

What we know:

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that American Express will build a new global headquarters at 2 World Trade Center, completing the final commercial tower at the 16-acre World Trade Center campus.

New American Express building

The building will be a landmark addition to the Manhattan skyline. (American Express)

The skyscraper will stand 55 stories tall and span nearly two million square feet at 200 Greenwich Street.

"The completion of the final commercial tower at the World Trade Center is more than an investment — it’s a testament to the power of union labor and the dignity of work," — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Completion by 2031

Timeline:

The project is set to be built on Port Authority-owned land, with construction starting as soon as this spring and finishing in 2031.

"The evidence keeps building: There is no better state than New York to do business," Hochul said.

What they're saying:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the project a win for working New Yorkers.

Construction to begin soon

By the numbers:

The plan is expected to create more than 2,000 union construction jobs and 3,200 total jobs citywide over the life of the project. Officials estimate the development will generate about $5.9 billion for New York City’s economy and $6.3 billion statewide.

For American Express, the move represents both a forward-looking investment and a nod to its deep local roots.

CEO Stephen J. Squeri said the new headquarters reaffirms the company’s commitment to Lower Manhattan, where it has operated for nearly two centuries.

"Our new headquarters will be more than just a building," Squeri said. "It will be a place for our colleagues to feel energized, inspired, and proud — a home for innovation, interaction, and growth."

Inside the new American Express building

The building will feature more than an acre of outdoor space with several greenery-filled terraces and gardens. (American Express)

The tower will be designed to hold up to 10,000 employees in flexible, modern workspaces built to encourage collaboration and creativity. Plans call for more than an acre of outdoor space, including greenery-filled terraces and gardens with sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline.

The fully electric building will incorporate advanced smart-building technology and energy-efficient systems and is expected to pursue LEED certification.

Local perspective:

Once complete, 2 World Trade Center will mark the final chapter in rebuilding the World Trade Center campus, and a new chapter for Lower Manhattan’s economic future.