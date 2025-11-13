Hochul and Mamdani talk funding cuts, childcare amid possible Trump crackdown on NYC

The Brief Hochul and Mamdani discussed how to protect New York if the president follows through on threats to cut federal funding or deploy federal forces to the city. Both leaders agreed to pursue a long-term plan to make universal child care a reality across New York City. The pair reviewed potential federal budget cuts and pledged to keep investing in affordability, safety, and core city services despite mounting pressure from Washington.



New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani met Thursday in Manhattan for their first official sit-down to talk strategy on President Trump’s threats and how to keep the city moving forward.

What we know:

The hour-long meeting, held at the Governor’s Office, centered on affordability, public safety, and the shared goal of delivering what they called "effective, responsible government" for New Yorkers.

Dig deeper:

But the conversation also took on a sharper tone at times, as the pair discussed how to shield the state and city from potential federal actions from the Trump administration and prepare for possible fiscal tightening.

ICE, National Guard in NYC

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 23: The number of National Guard soldiers deployed to ensure security in New York City's subway system are increased in United States on December 23, 2024. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

According to Mamdani's team, the mayor-elect and Hochul spoke at length about the possibility of an expanded federal presence in New York, including potential surges of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or the National Guard.

Both agreed that such moves would do little to improve public safety, noting that crime has continued to fall in the city amid state investments in subway security.

State officials briefed the Mayor-elect on ongoing preparedness efforts in the event that the federal government targets New York, and Mamdani’s transition team will formally join those coordinated planning sessions in the coming weeks.

NYC childcare

A child care room via Getty Images

Another key topic was child care, a policy area where Hochul and Mamdani appear aligned.

The two leaders discussed expanding New York City’s existing infrastructure to serve more families, envisioning what they described as "a path to universal child care."

They agreed to continue policy development at the senior staff level as part of the next budget cycle, aiming for major new investments in fiscal year 2027 and beyond.

What if Trump cuts funding to NYC?

(White House photo)

The two also talked about how they plan to protect New York if Trump follows through on threats to slash federal funding to so-called "sanctuary cities."

Hochul and Mamdani discussed strategies to shield critical city and state programs from potential Washington cuts, including contingency plans to preserve funding for housing, transit, and social services.

As Mamdani builds out his team, Thursday’s meeting made one thing clear: both he and Hochul plan to stand together as Trump turns up the pressure on New York.